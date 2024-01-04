Mercer County attorney and Princeton official running for Circuit Court

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Mercer County attorney and Princeton city official is running for the Mercer County Circuit Court.

Derrick Lefler is a former attorney and currently serves on the Board of Zoning Appeals in Princeton.

He has served at the county level and on committees at the state bar.

He said that he would bring fairness and integrity to the bench and pointed to his 32 years of experience practicing law in Southern West Virginia.

“During my 32 years of practice in Mercer County we have been blessed with judges of superior quality, who have served the bar and our communities well,” Lefler said. “If elected, it is my pledge to continue that proud tradition.”

The current circuit court judge, Judge Derek Swope, announced his retirement last week.

