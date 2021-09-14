Memorial service held for an honorable Mercer County attorney and judge

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The life of honorable Mercer County Circuit Court Judge and former Prosecuting Attorney David W. Knight is celebrated at a memorial service in the Courtroom of Judge Derek Swope. Knight served for 21 years as Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney prior to his nearly 12-year stint as Circuit Court Judge, and many of his family, friends, and colleagues gathered in the Mercer County courtroom to pay their respects to such a hardworking man, and to unveil a plaque in his honor.

“He was probably the greatest public servant this county’s had when you consider that he was an assistant before that and then of course 20 plus years as the prosecutor and 11 years as the judge, so we really haven’t had anybody that has had that length of tenor and has done so well in the positions as he did,” says Circuit Judge Derek Swope.

Knight passed away in February but after not getting to have a public service due to the pandemic, and as September 14th would have been his 86th birthday, it was decided that the memorial service be held for him now.

