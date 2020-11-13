Melrose Elementary students donate more than 550 pairs of socks to local charities

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Students at Melrose Elementary donate socks to local charities.

Each month students participate in a giving initiative put on by the school. For October, they donated socks to local charities. Half were sent to Child Protect, and the other half sent to Amy’s House of Hope. An estimated 260 students participated, and one third-grade class alone donated more than 200 pairs.

Leann Taylor, a third-grade teacher at Melrose, had the class which donated the most pairs of socks. She says it’s meant to be a way to teach responsibility to the students.

“It teaches the students responsibility. Our students want to help. They’re all about helping others, whether it’s just another student in the classroom or someone else in the community,” Taylor said.

556 pairs of socks were donated by the students. During November, the students will be donating nonperishable goods for the local Blessing Box program.