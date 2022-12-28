Mega Millions Jackpot rises to $640 million for Friday’s drawing

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – A giant Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $640 million after another drawing without a winner.

No one won the lottery game’s top prize Tuesday night, making it 21 straight drawings without anyone matching all six numbers.

The huge jackpot comes less than two months after the largest lottery prize ever, a $2.04 billion Powerball prize that was won on November 8 in California.

Long odds ensure there are few winners and the long streaks of lottery futility allow jackpots to grow ever larger week after week.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot is one in 302.6 million.

Anyone that wants to play must purchase a ticket by 9:59 p.m. on Friday.

To play Mega Millions, players select five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. There are nine prize tiers, ranging from $2 to the jackpot.

