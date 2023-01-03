Medic Bags to be distributed in Nicholas and Greenbrier counties today through Governor Justice’s EMS WV Initiative

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – As part of Governor Jim Justice’s EMS WV: Answer the Call initiative, organizers will be distributing medic bags to first responders in Nicholas and Greenbrier County this afternoon.

One distribution site will be at Nicholas County’s New River Community and Technical College campus in Summersville from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

The other distribution will be at the West Virginia Osteopathic School of Medicine from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm.

The purpose of the Answer the Call Initiative is to expand and strengthen West Virginia’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) workforce.

For more information, visit www.emswv.com.

