Meadow Bridge High School becomes first Fayette County school to move to remote learning this year

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WOAY) – One high school is the first school in Fayette County to move to remote learning this school year.

Meadow Bridge High School has surpassed 20% of its student body being placed in quarantine due to COVID-19. Based on that number, it will be on fully remote learning for one week, which started on Tuesday.

“We have the LMS Schoology platform,” said Fayette County Schools’ Superintendent Gary Hough. “They’re ready to use that platform immediately. We have food distribution, breakfast and lunches, for a couple of days. And then we have a major food distribution there on Thursday. We have to submit a plan to the state department, immediately, when we do that now. And so, all of that was in place.”

Meadow Bridge plans to resume in person classes and extracurricular activities next Tuesday, September 7th.

