McDowell Nursing and Rehabilitation Center employee named CNA of the Year

Gary, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Health Care Association (WVHCA) names Anna Schrader as 2022 Certified Nursing Assistant of the Year.

The Association presented Schrader with the award at the annual WVHCA banquet recognizing the most skilled nursing and assisted living centers across West Virginia.

Schrader has worked at the McDowell Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (NRC) for over 15 years dedicating herself to making every resident feel at home.

McDowell NRC Executive Director Patty Lucas nominated Schrader for the award. Lucas recognizes Schrader as a “go-to employee” known for her “patient, kind and compassionate spirit.”

Before taking classes at McDowell NRC Schrader started her nursing career working in home health.

“I enjoy making a difference in someone’s life,” Schrader said. “One of our past residents sent me a letter after she went home and told me when I told her I loved her, she believed, and that made her feel like she wanted to be at the facility.”

