McDowell County Health Department monitoring potential COVID-19 outbreak at a church

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The McDowell County Health Department is investigating a potential COVID-19 outbreak at a local church.

The Health Department released the following information:

”Please be advised that the McDowell County health department is investigating a potential outbreak of COVID-19 associated with individuals who attended services at Freedom Community Church on Estep Ridge in Paynesville, WV 24850 on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Any individuals who attended church service at this location on the date mentioned may have been exposed to COVID-19. If you did attend this service and have not been previously contacted by the Health Department officials, please contact the McDowell County Health Department immediately at (304) 448-2174. If you attended services on this date or are experiencing symptoms, stay home, do not go to work, do not have visitors, and seek a healthcare provider to be tested. Symptoms include fever/chills, cough, body aches, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea. Symptoms of COVID-19 may develop 2-14 days after exposure, so please monitor yourself.”