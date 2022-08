McDonald’s offering Back To School Syllabus Week Savings through mobile app starting August 15

West Virginia (WOAY) – This week, McDonald’s is offering customers of all ages a week of syllabus-themed food deals to ease everyone into their back-to-school routine. Customers can take advantage of special discounts and redeem extra credit on future app orders if they redeem all four offers exclusively in the McDonald’s app. Syllabus week starts today with McChicken for $1.01.

Additional Syllabus week deals include:

Tuesday (8/16): $2.01 Chicken* or Sausage McGriddle + Large Coffee

Wednesday (8/17): $3.01: 10 McNuggets®

Thursday (8/18): $4.01 Big Mac + Medium Fries

Perfect Attendance Bonus: If you redeem each of the four Syllabus Week offers, you can get a 2X MyMcDonald’s Rewards bonus points accelerator on a single order between August 22-31

Download the McDonald’s app to your mobile device to participate in Syllabus Week offers at your local McDonald’s.

Related