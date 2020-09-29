McDonald’s Celebrates National Literacy Month by Donating Happy Meal Readers to Local Literacy Program

(WOAY) – September is National Literacy Month and McDonald’s is celebrating by donating Happy Meal Readers to local literacy programs across the country. In the Bluefield, Beckley, and Oak Hill areas McDonald’s has chosen Warm Hands from Warm Hearts as the recipient of dozens of Happy Meal Readers to support the organization’s mission.

This year’s Happy Meal Readers are the first ever non-fiction series released by McDonald’s. These activity books were created in partnership with Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation as they launched the new animated, action-adventure series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

“Families are important to us, and we know they’re facing many challenges this year with ‘back to school’ feeling very different,” said JJ Healan, Vice President of U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement. “We’re proud and excited to work with Universal to help families experience the joy of reading together and create new memories with the Jurassic World franchise.”

Since 2001, globally, McDonald’s and its franchisees have distributed close to 542 million books globally through Happy Meal Readers. In the U.S. alone, McDonald’s has distributed 74 million Happy Meal books – enough to provide a book for every child under 12 across the country**!