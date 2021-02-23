McBride, Fitzwater earn Player of the Week honors

WOAY – WVU sophomore Miles “Deuce” McBride was named Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for a second time this season on Monday, sharing the honor with Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham.

The Cincinnati-area native scored 17 points Saturday as the Mountaineers rallied from a 19-point deficit to win at Texas 84-82. McBride was named Player of the Week on February 8, while Sean McNeil shared honors on February 15 and Derek Culver was the November 30 honoree. WVU men’s basketball plays at TCU Tuesday before a trip to Baylor on Thursday.

In women’s basketball, Concord’s Riley Fitzwater was named the Mountain East Conference Co-Player of the Week, sharing with West Liberty’s Olivia Belknap. The senior recorded 32 points and 10 rebounds in the Lady Lions’ win at West Virginia State, then added 15 points, 11 rebounds, and five rebounds in Concord’s upset of previously unbeaten Charleston. Both Concord teams have doubleheaders at West Virginia Wesleyan on Monday, then hosting Glenville State on Saturday.

WVU Tech women’s basketball was in action Monday, defeating Carlow 96-48 in the first round of the River States Conference Tournament. Brittney Justice scored 20 points and recorded 13 rebounds, and is now the program’s all-time leading scorer. The Lady Golden Bears will host Midway Wednesday afternoon in the quarterfinals, while the Golden Bear men – who had a first-round bye – will host IU Kokomo that evening.