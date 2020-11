BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A new statue in downtown Beckley is still in the works.

The City of Beckley is in the process of building a statue of 4 rising cardinals. Mayor Rob Rappold said he met with the Board of Public Works two weeks ago to come up with a concrete structure base.

“We’re really excited. It’s going to arise Cardinals or ascending Cardinals. There will be four cardinals that are inflight progressing upwards,” Rappold said.

Rappold says the building process will start by late Spring.