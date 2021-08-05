Concord University announces new guidelines amidst Delta variant

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – With colleges and universities preparing for students, Concord University is the latest to announce it’s new guidelines for the fall semester.

Due to rising case numbers and the new Delta variant, they’ll be requiring masks indoors for all students, faculty and staff, whether or not they’re vaccinated. Masks, however, are not required outdoors. Concord’s president says they want to do everything they can to protect the community.

Concord President Dr. Kendra Boggess said, “We didn’t want to follow those mask mandates again, but we have decided to do that because we believe safety is our most important concern; and making sure young people, who are getting ill now with the variant are healthy. That’s out first concern.”

Students who are not vaccinated will also be required to get a negative COVID test before returning to campus.

Related