MARVEL Center to host trunk-or-treat event in Rupert on October 30

RUPERT, WV (WOAY) – The Meadow River Valley Early Childhood Learning Center is hosting Halloween celebrations.

In their first year of operation, the MARVEL Center has organized a trunk-or-treat event in their parking lot behind the old Rupert School.

Those involved hope it serves as a way to uplift the community and local children.

“The children have really suffered through this because they don’t understand, so to bring this normalcy to them and allow them to dress up for Halloween and do something that is fun means a lot to us,” Executive Director Cari Harper said.

This will take place on Friday on October 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in their parking lot.

If you wish to be involved as someone who hands out the candy from the car, reach out to the MARVEL Center on Facebook or give them a call at 681-262-2016.

They will be keeping a distance in between cars and will encourage everyone to wear a mask.