Marshall University narrows list of candidates to become next President

Huntington, WV (WOAY) — The Marshall University Presidential Search Committee has narrowed it’s list of candidates vying to become the university’s next President.

Committee Chairman Patrick Farrell, who also chairs Marshall’s Board of Governors, says that more than 100 people from around the world applied for the job. The position will be vacated at the end of this year when current President Jerome Gilbert steps down.

The next phase of the search process is face-to-face interviews which will take place over the next few weeks “with an incredibly talented and diverse group of candidates,” according to Farrell.

A group of finalists will be submitted to the Board Of Governor’s executive committee by Sept. 30.

Related