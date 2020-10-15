Marshall headed back on the road Saturday

WOAY – Hear from Marshall head football coach Doc Holliday ahead of the Thundering Herd’s road game Saturday at Louisiana Tech.

It will be the first time this season Marshall has played in back-to-back weeks, following last Saturday’s win at Western Kentucky. Now the Herd face a Bulldog team that is also unbeaten in Conference USA, though they had to hold off a late rally last week against UTEP.

Holliday says that in this COVID-19 era, preparation for road games takes on a whole new meaning, regarding steps that are taken to ensure the safety of players and staff.

Marshall has two of the previous three all-time meetings against Louisiana Tech, including last year’s Remembrance Game in Huntington.