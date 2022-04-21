Manhunt underway for Whipple area shooting suspect

WHIPPLE, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Deputies are searching for an attempted murder suspect at-large.

Sheriff Mike Fridley is investigating the shooting that happened at about 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19 in the Whipple area.

Bernard Glen Reynolds, Jr., 52, is wanted for felony malicious wounding and attempted murder.

Amanda Miller, 31, of Mount Hope, was the victim. She is currently in critical condition at CAMC.

If you have any information, call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through Crime Stoppers at (304) 255-STOP.

