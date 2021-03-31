Manchin: WV receiving another increase in weekly COVID-19 vaccine allocation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), received an update on the weekly increase in COVID-19 vaccine allocation for West Virginia. West Virginia will receive a total increase of 1,600 Moderna vaccine doses and an increase of 16,800 Johnson & Johnson doses.

“As national COVID-19 vaccine production increases, West Virginia continues to see increases in our state’s dose allocation. Due to the continued dose increases, West Virginia is now able to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 16 years of age and older. This vaccine allocation increase is great news for our state and brings us one step closer to ensuring every West Virginian that wants a vaccine can receive one. I will continue to work with the Biden Administration to quickly procure additional does for the Mountain State,” said Senator Manchin.