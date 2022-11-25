Manchin leads bipartisan effort to fight for coal industry representation on surface transportation board advisory committee

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin led a bipartisan group urging U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB) Chairman Martin Oberman to fill vacant seats on the STB Rail Energy Transportation Advisory Committee with coal industry representatives.

The three seats on the Committee have been vacant for over two years.

While coal remains a significant commodity on the nation’s railways, the committee has no coal industry representatives, even though the charter has three designated seats for the coal-producing industry.

The committee has not had any coal producer updates during their meeting for nearly two years.

The STB’s Rail Energy Transportation Advisory Committee’s charter allows for a membership of twenty-five voting members.

Related