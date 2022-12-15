Manchin, Capito announce $6 million for 21 West Virginia health centers to provide COVID-19 vaccinations

Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announce $6,004,515 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for 31 health centers statewide.

The funding will support providing updated COVID-19 vaccinations in West Virginia communities with a focus on underserved populations.

The HHS Expanding COVID-19 vaccination initiative provides resources directly to health centers across the country to increase COVID-19 vaccinations by addressing the unique access barriers underserved communities experience.

The funding will allow health centers to establish mobile, drive-up, walk-up, and community-based vaccination events, extend operating hours, bolster outreach efforts and expand services to reduce access barriers to vaccinations.

Individual awards include:

$445,000 – Community Health Systems



– Community Health Systems $228,343 – Bluestone Health Association



– Bluestone Health Association $210,712 – New River Health Association



– New River Health Association $186,610 – Rainelle Medical Center

Rainelle Medical Center $140,233 – Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers

– Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers $131,737 – Monroe County Health Center

– Monroe County Health Center $128,290 – Williamson Health and Wellness Center

– Williamson Health and Wellness Center $110,398 – Tug River Health Association

– Tug River Health Association $101,164 – St. George Medical Clinic

– St. George Medical Clinic $95,161 – Pendleton Community Care

– Pendleton Community Care $80,068 – Rural Health Access Corporation

– Rural Health Access Corporation $76,018 – Hygeia Facilities Foundation

– Hygeia Facilities Foundation $57,793 – Mountaineer Community Health Center

