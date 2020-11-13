Manchin, Capito announce 28.6 million to heat West Virginia homes

Charleston, WV – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $28,631,377 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to heat low income West Virginia homes.

“As we head into the colder months, over 48,000 West Virginians need help with heating their homes and keeping their families warm. In October, I wrote to HHS Secretary Azar urging him to release the LIHEAP funds so we could make sure West Virginians are warm during these winter months, and I am pleased they heeded the request,” said Senator Manchin. “Every West Virginian deserves to have a roof over their head and a warm place to sleep, and I will continue to fight for funding that helps provide our fellow West Virginians with these basic necessities.”

“As we transition into the colder winter months in West Virginia, assistance from LIHEAP can make all the difference for some of our families. Making certain that this program was continued though the appropriations process was a top priority and as a result, will provide assistance directly to those who need it most. I will continue to use my role on the Senate Appropriations Committee to advocate for West Virginia needs and drive critical resources to our state,” said Senator Capito.