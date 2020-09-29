Manchin applauds progress of Iaeger cellular tower

IAEGER, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) applauded the progress that has been made on the AT&T cellular tower in Iaeger in McDowell County. Once completed, the tower will provide cellular service to West Virginians who currently have little to no service.

“After years of working alongside local officials in Iaeger and McDowell County, I look forward to the completion of the new AT&T cellular tower in Iaeger that will provide unprecedented service across our coal counties. I thank my friend, Mayor Joe Ford, for his efforts in making this project a reality for the people of McDowell County. As we near the completion of the tower, I will continue to work with Mayor Ford and AT&T to ensure this project is finished. This is a huge step forward in providing West Virginians with service and connecting us with the rest of the world,” said Senator Manchin.

“The progress made on the cell tower in Iaeger is encouraging for our community because finally having cell service will be a game-changer for our scenic river town. As Mayor of Iaeger, I’ve worked with Senator Manchin for years on this project and I thank him for his tireless efforts to make this a reality,” said Joe Ford, Mayor of Iaeger.