Manchin announces WV health centers will receive more than $82 million from American Rescue Plan

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $82,842,125 in funding from the latest COVID-19 relief package to support 28 health centers across West Virginia. The U.S Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will begin distributing the awards in April.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, West Virginia healthcare providers and health centers have gone above and beyond to provide care for their fellow West Virginians. I’m thrilled that the HHS will begin administering more than $82 million in April to 28 health centers across the Mountain State. This funding will help expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing and treatment through health centers, as well as help increase and improve operational capacity. We are finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel and the American Rescue Plan will help us defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. I look forward to seeing the benefits of this funding for the Mountain State, especially for healthcare providers in West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin.

“This funding is a lifeline for our state’s community health centers – all of which put their full effort into COVID-19 vaccination, testing and contact tracing. Every community health center in the state has been a part of the COVID-19 response for over a year. These much needed resources will enable health centers to continue these efforts in their communities,” Sherri Ferrell, CEO of the West Virginia Primary Care Association, said. “The funding is a testament to the Biden administration and Congress, including West Virginia’s senators and representatives, continuing to see community health centers as an essential piece of our state’s overall pandemic response.”

The American Rescue Plan will deliver at least $4 billion in direct aid to West Virginia. Senator Manchin fought to include funding for healthcare providers, specifically rural healthcare providers, in the relief bill. To learn more about funding and benefits for West Virginia in the American Rescue Plan, click here.

Funding for West Virginia Rural Health Providers From the American Rescue Plan Includes:

$8.5 billion for Provider Relief Fund to support rural health providers, including hospitals, clinics, health centers, home health, and long-term care centers

$7.6 billion for Community Health Centers for vaccine administration and distribution, testing, tracing, equipment and supplies, workforce, and infrastructure needs

$7.6 billion for grant awards to State, local, and territorial public health departments to establish and expand public health workforce

$500 million for rural healthcare grants to create an emergency pilot program to increase vaccine capacity and distribution

$1.4 billion for various programs to strengthen the healthcare workforce education programs and retention

Individual Awards Listed Below:

$11,142,750 – Valley Health Systems

Senator Manchin also launched a new web page to highlight the more than $4 billion in funding West Virginia will be receiving through the latest COVID-19 relief package, the American Rescue Plan. The web page also provides guidance to state and local leaders on how this funding may be used to help communities kill COVID-19 and fund infrastructure projects, and a map of estimated recovery funding for each West Virginia county and municipality. When the U.S. Department of Treasury publishes implementing guidance, it can be found on this website. Available grants will also be published. This new tool will be updated daily, as soon as new information is available.

The new web page can be accessed by visiting www.manchin.senate.gov/arp.

“The American Rescue Plan will provide West Virginia an unprecedented opportunity to jump-start its economy and make investments in critical infrastructure projects, with more than $4 billion in direct federal funding. The State of West Virginia will receive $1.25 billion, and West Virginia cities and counties will receive $624 million in direct relief funding. I fought hard to ensure states, counties and cities will be able to use relief funding to make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure. My new web page provides a one-stop shop for local leaders utilizing these funds to help their communities rebuild and recover, while also ensuring federal spending and reporting guidelines are followed to prevent waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer funds. Our cities and counties will truly be in control of their own destiny with this recovery funding, and I look forward to assisting them over the weeks and months ahead,” said Senator Manchin.