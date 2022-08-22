Manchin announces $336k for scientific research at West Virginia University

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $336,105 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for scientific research at West Virginia University (WVU). The research project focuses on how environments have adjusted to climate shifts, including temperature, precipitation, and carbon removal.

The funding will also support additional STEM educational opportunities for students in grades 6-12, undergraduates, graduate researchers, and secondary teachers in West Virginia.

