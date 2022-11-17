Manchin and Collins lead bipartisan effort to designate November 2022 as National Homeless Children and Youth Awareness Month

Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Susan Collins (R-ME) led 13 senators in introducing a bipartisan resolution to designate November 2022 as National Homeless Children and Youth Awareness Month.

In the United States, over 1,100,000 students experienced homelessness during the 2020-2021 school year, including an estimated 9,500 students across West Virginia.

SchoolHouse Connection, the First Focus Campaign for Children, the National Network for Youth, the American Federation of Teachers, the National Alliance to End Homelessness, and the National Association of School Psychologists support the passage of the resolution.

