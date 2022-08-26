Manchin and Capito announce infrastructure law funding to clean orphaned wells across West Virginia

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – US Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced West Virginia will receive $25 million to plug, remediate and reclaim 160 orphaned wells throughout the state. The Department of the Interior will fund the project through an initial national award of $560 million to clean up oil and gas wells on Federal lands nationwide.

The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act made the funding possible in efforts to reduce methane emissions, clean up the environment, and help reinvigorate communities across West Virginia impacted by orphaned gas and oil wells.

