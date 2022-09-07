Manchin and Capito announce $792k for 17 West Virginia Agriculture Projects

Washington, DC (WOAY) -US Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced $792,777 from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) for 17 projects across West Virginia. The funding will support West Virginia’s farmers and crop production, expand agricultural educational opportunities, bolster veterinary services and strengthen energy efficiency for agricultural producers and rural small businesses.

The USDA Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) invests in state departments of agriculture to support farmers growing specialty crops, including fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, and nursery crops. The funding announced today will strengthen West Virginia’s crop production and markets and ensure the state’s farmers can continue providing quality, nutritious fruits, and vegetables.

$304,627 – West Virginia Department of Agriculture

The USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) Food and Agricultural Service Learning Program Grants (FASLP) invests in local programs dedicated to increasing knowledge of agriculture, improving the nutritional health of low-income children, and fostering foster higher levels of community engagement between farms and school systems.

$216,382 – Sprouting Farms, Talcott

The USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) Rural Practice Enhancement (RPE) Program provides funding to help mitigate veterinary service shortages and to support educational opportunities for veterinarians, veterinary students, and veterinary technicians.

$125,000 – Lewis Mobile Veterinary Services, Jane Lew

USDA Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Loans and Grants provide funding to agricultural producers and rural small businesses for renewable energy systems and to make energy efficiency improvements.

$19,990 – Shepherd’s Way Creamery, Martinsburg

$16,807 – Bellofram Corporation, Newell

$15,735 – J. Frank Fargo, Martinsburg

$13,701 – Riley Properties, Fairmont

$13,304 – Puesta del Sol, Yellow Springs

$12,994 – Ball Family Farm, Beckley

$8,882 – Cardinal Builders, Barboursville

$8,477 – Farm of Thomas O. McAteer, Capon Bridge

$8,446 – Horsecamp, Harman

$6,796 – Smiley Weatherford Farm, Mount Lookout

$6,176 – Fargo Insurance and Financial Services, Ranson

$5,887 – Seachrist and Associates, Wheeling

$5,825 – Francis Mulkeen Landscaping and Farm, Independence

$3,748 – Henderson Insurance, Hurricane

