Manchin and Capito announce $728k from bipartisan infrastructure law for Broadband Expansion in West Virginia

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announce $728,065 for the development of a statewide digital equity plan.

The U.S. Department of Commerce National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) provides the funding through the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

The grant will utilize community outreach, stakeholder engagement, and data collection to design a statewide plan to expand broadband to underserved populations.

A timeline of Senator Manchin’s efforts to expand broadband can be found here .

