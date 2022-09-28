Manchin and Capito announce $7.9 million for 7 West Virginia Housing,Health Services and Research Programs

Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announce $7,981,516 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for seven programs addressing homelessness, healthcare services, and medical research in West Virginia.

The funding will strengthen services statewide providing maternal and mental healthcare programs. Additionally, the grant will provide additional resources to bolster medical research efforts integral to West Virginia.

Individual awards include:

$5,856,049 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting (MIECHV) Program This funding will support state implementation of comprehensive, high-quality home visiting services for children and families living in communities at risk of poor maternal and child health outcomes.

$1,000,000 – Prestera Center for Mental Health Services: Medication Assisted Treatment Access Program This funding will be used to establish new medication assisted treatment access points for substance use disorder in rural communities.

$365,803 – West Virginia University: Arthritis, Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases Research This funding will support a research project dedicated to learning more about arthritis, musculoskeletal and skin diseases through genome editing.

$250,000 – Prestera Center for Mental Health Services: Targeted Grants to Address Needs of Families Affected This funding will support mental health services for children and families affected by substance use disorder.

$200,000 – Logan-Mingo Area Mental Health Inc.: Small Health Care Provider Quality Improvement This funding will support the Logan-Mingo Area Mental Health Inc.'s efforts to provide mental health services to adults and youth in the community.

$160,000 – Youth Services System, Wheeling: Basic Centers This funding will support Youth Services System's commitment to responding to the complex needs of at-risk youth.

$149,664 – Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless: Street Outreach This funding will support engaging, connecting and serving youth ages 21 and under who are experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness and human trafficking

– Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless: Street Outreach

