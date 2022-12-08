Manchin and Capito announce $3.4 million to support two health centers and improve maternal and child health.

Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announce $3,435,067 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to strengthen healthcare services.

The funding will support job training and technical assistance at the Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers and the Tug River Health Association. Additionally, the funds will bolster maternal and child health services statewide.

Individual awards include:

The HHS Health Center Cluster Program funds health centers nationwide to strengthen job training and technical assistance projects.

$1,749,862 – Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers

– Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers $1,664,105 – Tug River Health Association

The HHS Maternal and Child Health Improvement Projects Program funds states and non-profit organizations across the country to help provide critical maternal and child health services, including parental education, pregnancy support, and home visit resources.

$21,100 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR)

