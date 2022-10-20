Manchin and Capito announce $2.6 million for eleven West Virginia safety programs

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announce $2,659,835 from the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS).

Eleven West Virginia programs will use the funding to promote public safety by expanding law enforcement hiring capacity, implementing community policing strategies, and expanding access to mental health services.

Individual Awards include $500,000 for the Greenbrier County Board of Education to improve security at schools through evidence-based safety programs and technology.

