Manchin and Capito announce $2.4 million for land and water conservation fund projects

By
Brandy Lawrence
-

Charleston, WV (WOAY)- U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announce the National Park Service will invest $2,443,919 to fund recreation and restoration projects statewide.

Individual awards include:

  • Mannington Hough Park Pool Replacement – Mannington – $900,000
  • Canaan Valley State Park Trails Accessibility Improvements – South Charleston – $750,000
  • Southwood Park Pool Enhancement – Parkersburg – $668,117
  • Myles Stadium Renovations, Phase II – Pennsboro – $71,500
  • Paw Paw Municipal Park Improvements – Paw Paw – $54,302.50
