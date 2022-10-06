Manchin and Capito announce $2.4 million for land and water conservation fund projects

Charleston, WV (WOAY)- U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announce the National Park Service will invest $2,443,919 to fund recreation and restoration projects statewide.

Individual awards include:

Mannington Hough Park Pool Replacement – Mannington – $900,000

Canaan Valley State Park Trails Accessibility Improvements – South Charleston – $750,000

Southwood Park Pool Enhancement – Parkersburg – $668,117

Myles Stadium Renovations, Phase II – Pennsboro – $71,500

Paw Paw Municipal Park Improvements – Paw Paw – $54,302.50

