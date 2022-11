Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announce $1,311,968 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources received the grant to help strengthen maternal and child healthcare services statewide.

