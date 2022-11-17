Manchin and Capito announce $1.2 million to strengthen youth behavioral, mental healthcare services

Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announce that Community Care of West Virginia will receive $1,250,000.

The funding will help strengthen behavioral and mental healthcare services for young West Virginians in several rural counties.

Senators Manchin and Capito secured the funding through Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS). The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

Related