UPDATE (4/5 @ 4 p.m.): According to West Virginia State Police, Miller has been found safe.

SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – A man is missing out of the Raleigh County area.

38-year-old Scott Miller was reported missing to the Beckley Detachment of West Virginia State Police this morning.

He was last seen in the Shady Spring area on March 26.

If you have seen him or have any information, contact the WVSP Beckley Detachment.

