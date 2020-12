TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY) – A man is dead after a fatal crash in Tazewell County.

According to the Virginia State Police, a 2003 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck was traveling north when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver, Richard L. Johnson, 50, of Raven, Va., died at the scene.

This is all the information available at this time. The crash remains under investigation.