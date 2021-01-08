Man dead after being struck by two cars in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man dies after being struck by two cars in Mercer County.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the area of Oakvale Rd., near Dairy Queen, to investigate a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle.

During the investigation, deputies found the 28-year-old male that had possibly been initially struck by a black vehicle.

After being struck, the man remained on the road for about 10-15 minutes before motorists discovered it was a person in the road. During this time, the man was struck a second time, and that driver contacted Mercer County 911.

The man was transported to Princeton Community Hospital where he later died.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Bureau is requesting anyone who was in the area of Oakvale Rd. and Dairy Queen between 7:30-8 p.m. who may have seen a pedestrian in the area or any further information to contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at 304-487-8364.

Tips can also be emailed to Detective-Sergeant S.A. Sommers at ssommers@wvmcs.org or Detective M.T. Hatfield at m.t.hatfield@wvmcs.org.