Man convicted of multiple sex offenses involving a child faces over 60 years in prison

Powellton, West Virginia (WOAY): Following a two-day trial, a jury found a Fayette county man guilty of multiple sex offenses involving a minor on Wednesday.

43-year-old Michael S. Jackson was convicted of 8 felony sex crimes, including two counts of second-degree sexual assault, three counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or custodian, two counts of incest, and one count of first-degree sexual abuse. Jackson has a history of prior felony convictions and faces 61 years in prison.

In June 2021, during an interview at the Just for Kids Advocacy Center, a 13-year-old girl disclosed that Jackson sexually assaulted her the previous summer. A formal police investigation was launched after the victim reported the assault. Following the investigation, officers determined that Jackson had assaulted the victim several times during the summer of 2020.

Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced on September 20, 2022, at 9:00 am.

