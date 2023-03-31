Major Wind Event Expected Early This Weekend

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Rain will end between 7-9 p.m. with a separate batch of rain expected just before daybreak Saturday.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s latest forecast update:

The warm front will then lift north around 9 a.m. Winds will start to increase when bright sunshine returns after 9 a.m. The strongest winds that will initiate widespread power outages and downed small branches, perhaps trees with weak root systems, will occur just ahead, along and behind a strong front that will push through between 3-7 p.m. The entire region is under a High Wind Warning.

The timeline for the wind event is below:

Temperatures will rapidly drop and snow showers will commence north of Marlinton, with a half to one inch of snow accumulation on Saturday evening to early Sunday. Roads above 3,500 feet will become slippery.

Winds will rapidly decrease to 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after 7 p.m. Saturday. By daybreak on Sunday, expect cloudy skies. Fortunately, high pressure quickly returns with clouds breaking for bright sunshine and light wind on Sunday.

Below is advice to help you prepare for Saturday’s high winds:

