West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner talks safety of in-person voting

WEST VIRGINIA, WV (WOAY) – As election day gets closer, many residents are still debating whether to vote in-person or by mail.

According to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, in the primary election there were zero cases of covid-19 reported. Warner said that the state has ordered extra PPE and everyone should feel comfortable voting at the polls during early voting on October 21st.

“The challenge is getting the PPE, but that’s already ordered. In fact, Ann Houser Bush is donating all the hand sanitizer that we want. We are going to have face masks and face shields. People will be able to vote without touching the screen somebody else touched,” Warner said.

All West Virginians are eligible to vote by mail. You can apply for an absentee ballot here.