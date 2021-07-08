Mabscott United Methodist Church hosts annual backpack fundraiser for 26th consecutive year

MABSCOTT, WV (WOAY) – For the past 26 years, the Mabscott United Methodist Church has taken part in Operation Backpack, a plan to fill nearly 1,000 backpacks with school supplies for local children.

Right now they’re in the fundraising portion of the campaign, where they’re holding a bake and rummage sale at the church.

The operation is led by Cindy Parker, who started the yearly fundraiser back in 1995.

“We want them to have a successful life,” Parker said. “And if they don’t have the right supplies, it makes them kind of feel indifferent. And so if they have their own supplies, they can have a fresh start.”

Each backpack is filled with things like binders, pencils, notebooks and much more. All a child or their parent needs to do is show up and they get the backpack for free, along with all the supplies.

All grades are eligible as well, from elementary to high school. In recent years, students from four different counties have received backpacks. This rummage sale will help support students in Fayette, Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming Counties.

“This fundraiser has so much in this hall, and we’ve gotta have it cleared out before we can start packing backpacks. Bring your truck and come help us support this project.”

The new school year begins in roughly one month and there is still time to help with Operation Backpack.

The Mabscott United Methodist Church will be accepting donations during the rummage and bake sale until this Saturday, July 10.

