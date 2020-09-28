Love’s Establishes Scholarship at Bluefield College

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – Bluefield College recently received a gift to establish the Love’s Travel Stop and Country Store Annual Scholarship, which will be awarded to a student in the upcoming academic year.

The $500 annual scholarship will be awarded to a student attending Bluefield College from the service area of the Bastian, VA Love’s location.

Terrence Hurley, general manager at Love’s in Bastian, hopes the scholarship will encourage students from the local area to pursue their education and achieve their dreams. “Don’t stop until you complete what you want to do,” said Hurley. “Community involvement is very important to us, and we’re glad to be part of this community and be able to give back.”

“Gifts like this to Bluefield College highlight the importance of corporate engagement in our local community,” said Josh Cline, vice president of Institutional Advancement at Bluefield College. “We give thanks for their partnership in helping educate our local leaders of tomorrow.”

Bluefield College offers many annual and endowed scholarships. Students interested in applying for scholarships at Bluefield College should visit www.bluefield.edu/scholarships, and the college is still accepting applications for the fall semester at www.bluefield.edu.

Bluefield College offers a challenging academic and co-curricular experience within a climate of diverse Christian tradition. The college is committed to developing students’ potential through academic excellence and the integration of faith, the liberal arts, career-oriented programs, and service to God and the global community.