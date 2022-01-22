Love Hope Center for the Arts kicks off first show of a year full of art exhibitions

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Kicking off a whole new year of featuring artists’ work from around West Virginia and across the Appalachia, the Love Hope Center for the Arts in Fayetteville is gearing up for its evening reception for the gallery’s first art show of 2022.

The theme for the first exhibition will focus solely on Charleston-area artists.

“Love Hope Center for the Arts as a non-profit is to educate the community through exhibitions, classes, actual education, and an exhibition like this is an important component, showing people in the area what talented artists are like right underneath their noses and they might not even realize it,” says Jamie Lester, Founder of the Love Hope Center for the Arts.

The art center is booking a whole year full of various talents, and they will feature them not only through artwork, but they plan to be host to area musicians, poets, and other talents on the stage of their main gallery.

After the Charleston-area artist exhibit, the center plans to continue to highlight different artists’ work from specific places across the region.

“It’s a theme we plan to do on different parts of the state, to reach out to different cities in the state and grab artists and the art scene from that area and pull that scene into Fayetteville,” Lester says.

The art center plans to host other kinds of exhibitions, too, the next one is set to feature a solo exhibition from Alabama artist, Abe Partridge, another featuring Doris Fields a.k.a Lady D of Beckley starting February 5.

The Charleston artist exhibit will be up until February, 24 at the Love Hope Center.

For more information on what the art center has planned for this year, you can visit them on their website or by following them on their Facebook page.

