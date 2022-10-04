Loretta Lynn dies at age 90

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country music legend Loretta Lynn has died at age 90. Lynn’s family said she died Tuesday in her Tennessee home.

The Kentucky coal miner’s daughter who became a pillar of country music reflected pride in her humble Appalachian background.

Lynn spoke honestly of her experiences as a woman and mother living in Appalachia on hits such as “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “You Ain’t Woman Enough” and “The Pill.”

Lynn’s bestselling 1976 autobiography was made into a movie, with Sissy Spacek winning an Oscar for her portrayal of the country sensation.

Lynn wrote unfiltered songs about sex, love, cheating husbands, divorce, and contraception radio programmers considered scandalous for the airwaves.

