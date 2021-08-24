Long-running Tazewell County Fair kicks off once again

TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY) – The Tazewell County Fair began almost 150 years ago and is returning once again.

It began in 1872 and since then has become known as the nation’s longest-running continuous county fair.

However, the long-running tradition was cancelled last year due to COVID-19. After that disappointing upset, fair workers have been hard at work getting this year’s fair set up.

This year’s fair will include a gospel singer, livestock and agricultural shows, and plenty of thrill rides. As well, the fair has set up an arena for a demolition derby. They’re pulling out all the stops to get locals excited.

“I think it’s wonderful we can get together and put the fair together this year,” said Entertainment Chairman Jerry Foster. “It takes the whole community for a fair. You would not believe the volunteers that we have, and that’s the only way we can do it.”

Based on early ticket sales, the fair says they are expecting a huge turnout throughout the rest of the week.

The Tazewell County fair kicked off Aug. 24 at 3 p.m. and lasts until Saturday.

