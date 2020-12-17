Long exposure to cold could be dangerous

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – With snow on the ground, your kids may be ready to have fun building snowmen and sledding down the mountain.

Doctors say winter weather can present health concerns that parents should be aware of. Spending too long outside could result in frost nip or frost bite. if your child gets wet, they risk getting hypothermia.

“We want to make sure that the children are dressed in layers,” said Dr. Paul Conley with Plateau Medical Group. “Make sure you limit your exposure. Every 20 or 30 minutes or so, you want to be checking on those kids to see if they are showing signs of frost nip, which is the redness in their fingers or their nose.”

Signs of frostbite include blue or even black extremities such as fingertips and noses.

