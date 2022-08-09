Locals come together to help provide relief for Kentucky flood victims in Nicholas County

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Locals are hoping to help provide a little bit of relief to the people of Kentucky as they continue to battle over two weeks of constant rain and flooding.

“We wanted to give something back,” Director of Nicholas County Emergency Management, John Mcginnis says. “Back in 2016 when Nicholas County got really devastated by the flooding here and everybody helped out, this is our way of returning the favor and helping out someone in need.”

Summerville resident Michelle Vickers was one of the many wanting to help the flood victims. She dropped her donations off with the Nicholas County Emergency Management’s trailer that was set up on the Walmart parking lot in Summersville on Monday.

Bottled water, non-perishable foods, and supplies of all kinds seemed to be on the top of everyone’s lists of items to help out the neighboring state.

“It feels good to help everyone whenever there’s a need,” Vickers says. “I just try to do that, I think that’s our goal and our purpose in life is to help one another and to have lost everything, I can’t even imagine.”

This man donated three carts full of supplies to help out with the relief effort.

“I got to go back and get another buggie or two… if it can happen to them it can happen to us, so I want to help em’ out.”

The flood victims in Kentucky need everything to provide them relief in what is being deemed as the worst flash flooding in the state’s history.

