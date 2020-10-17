Locals come out to participate in parade supporting President Donald Trump

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Hundreds of people came out for a locally-organized parade supporting President Donald Trump.

Dozens of cars lined the parking lot of Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield, and prepared to head out on a drive to Tazewell. Patrons decorated their vehicles with Trump merchandise including flags and banners.

Meagan Stroud, and organizer of the event, says it was an incredible experience seeing so many people come out to participate.

“The process has been an organic, grass roots movement. There are a lot of folks in the area who reached out to me and said ‘I’d love to be there, I’d love to be involved, ‘What can I do to help?’ So there are a lot of folks throughout the Bluefield community and surrounding areas who have been a key part of this,” Stroud said.

The parade also went through parts of Russell County in Virginia and concluded with a car show.