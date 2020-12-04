Locally produced film ‘The Usual Route’ set for release Dec. 9th

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A short film that was shot in West Virginia with local talent will be free on YouTube starting Dec. 9th. The Usual Route was written and directed by West Virginia natives Steven Dunn and Corey Warner.

“I’m really proud of this movie, and I just can’t thank Steven enough for letting me and trusting me with this piece,” Director Corey Warner said.

The Usual Route is based on selections from Steven Dunn’s acclaimed, Potted Meat, a novel that delivers a poignant reflection on ideas of masculinity, loss of innocence, and the daily ups and downs of life in West Virginia.

“Other people who read the book first saw the movie and was like this is exactly what I imagined. The tone is just like it, the colors and everything. It is really close to the book,” Author Steven Dunn said.

The short film follows a young man trying to balance the various influences around him as he contemplates his greater ambitions. The Usual Route explores themes of responsibility and choices through the eyes of a teenager entering adulthood in a small town.

“Our lead actor, he was so committed to the piece. He was such a nice kid and awesome guy,” Warner said.

To watch The Usual Route visit www.theusualroutefilm.com or www.foothillsproductions.com. The YouTube link to the 10-minute short film will be available on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020.