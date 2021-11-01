Local theater gearing up to host first in-person production since pandemic began

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A local theater is gearing up for a worldwide production.

The Historic Fayette Theater is rehearsing for a show called All Together Now. It’s a music review featuring 15 favorite musical tunes from Broadway.

Theaters across the country are doing this production in mid November as a means to kickstart the industry after a rough time during the pandemic.

According to the production’s director at the Historic Fayette Theater, Cindy White, this will be the first in-person production they’ve done since the start of the pandemic.

“It’s been a crazy two years for everyone, I think the arts have suffered a lot,” White said. “I love this opportunity to bring Fayetteville and Oak Hill together, and we are so appreciative of the Lively Amphitheater for giving us this outdoor venue.”

The Historic Fayette Theater will perform at the Oak Hill Amphitheater on November 12, 13 and 14. Tickets can be purchased online or purchased at the Fayette Theater Box Office. Tickets can also be purchased on the day of the production.

